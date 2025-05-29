Argentina: Tren de Aragua cell dismantled
The operation was achieved with the joint work of the Anti-Mafia Investigations Department of the Argentine Federal Police, in collaboration with the FBI, Interpol and the Prosecutor's Office.
Argentine authorities reported that they dismantled an active cell of the transnational criminal group Tren de Aragua dedicated to money laundering and terrorist financing. The operation saw the arrest of 12 people operating in the Federal Capital and in the provinces of Buenos Aires and Corrientes.
"Disrupting an active cell of Tren de Aragua is a fundamental step in the fight against terrorism and organized crime," said Argentina's National Security Minister Patricia Bullrich at a press conference at the ministerial headquarters.
">
GRAN OPERATIVO CONTRA LA ORGANIZACIÓN TERRORISTA TREN DE ARAGUA: 12 DETENIDOS— Ministerio de Seguridad Nacional (@MinSeguridad_Ar) May 29, 2025
La Ministra Patricia Bullrich, los Secretarios Alejandra Monteoliva y Martin Verrier, y el Jefe de la PFA, Alejandro Rolle, explicaron el operativo realizado para desbaratar una importante célula de… pic.twitter.com/3T216vWyCQ
In this regard, Bullrich indicated that the operation was achieved with the joint work in charge of the Anti-Mafia Investigations Department of the Argentine Federal Police, in collaboration with the FBI, Interpol and the Prosecutor's Office.
The investigation began following an order from the Specialized Prosecutor's Unit on Organized Crime, headed by Santiago Marquevich, to investigate a criminal organization of Venezuelan origin.
World
Chile: 29 people arrested allegedly linked to Tren de Aragua
Virginia Martínez
The minister explained that the organization was dedicated to laundering money from illegal activities in Venezuela. They used the informal Hawala system to move funds, avoiding the use of the conventional banking system.
The use of Hawala
Then, that money was used to make investments and purchase high-value assets, such as land, luxury cars, foreign currency and jewelry.
The gang had connections with Guillermo Boscán Bracho, known as alias Yiyi - accused of crimes such as extortion, aggravated homicide, terrorism and arms trafficking - who continued to lead the network despite being detained since 2023 in the Federal Penitentiary Complex No. 1 of Ezeiza.
Detained as "terrorists"
"The importance of this operation lies in the fact that it is the first time that a Tren de Aragua cell has been detected in Argentina and we have managed to disrupt it," said the minister.