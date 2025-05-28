Chile: 29 people arrested allegedly linked to Tren de Aragua

Published by Virginia Martínez 28 de mayo, 2025

Chilean authorities reported that they dismantled a new cell of Tren de Aragua in Chile, called Loyalty. The event occurred after the Investigative Police (PDI) raided more than 30 properties throughout the central and southern part of the country.

In the police procedure 28 Venezuelan citizens and one Chilean were arrested.

"In addition, weapons, ammunition, illicit substances, a large amount of technological equipment and 20 million pesos in cash were seized," said the Chilean Investigative Police in La Araucanía.

According to authorities, it was an operation called “Metastasis.“ It was carried out by 300 officers of the Investigative Police (PDI) and the attorney general’s office, who searched 33 properties in southern cities, including Temuco, Pucón, Villarrica and Lican Ray, as well as Santiago and Viña del Mar in the center of the country.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan newspaper El Nacional indicated that "the Venezuelans arrested are identified as members of a group known as Loyalty, which forms part of the international criminal structure born in the prisons of Aragua, Venezuela."