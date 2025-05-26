Massive car ramming attack in UK during Liverpool FC victory celebrations

Published by Juan Peña 26 de mayo, 2025

A driver ran over dozens of people with a vehicle on a street in Liverpool, United Kingdom, during celebrations for the victory of the local soccer team.

The moment of the mass hit-and-run was captured on camera by several people attending the street celebrations in the northern English city.

The police, present at the scene, confirmed the facts and reported having arrested the driver of the vehicle. No further details have been given at this time about the nature of this incident, but it could be a terrorist attack like many others that have happened in Europe.

The moment of the attack caused great panic among the attendees and Police had to surround the vehicle, which stopped after ramming into a large group of people.

Bystanders pounced on the vehicle once stopped to attack the driver. Police managed to disperse the crowd and detain the subject in a situation of absolute chaos.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, a Labour Party member, described the situation as "appalling."

News in development*