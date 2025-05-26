India: State of Kerala on high alert after the sinking of a ship with dangerous cargo off its coast

Published by Williams Perdomo 26 de mayo, 2025

Indian authorities declared a high alert following the sinking of a vessel with hazardous cargo off its coast. The incident occurred in the state of Kerala.

According to the information, the Liberian-flagged MSC ELSA 3 was sailing between the Indian ports of Vizhinjam and Kochi when it sank about 38 nautical miles off Kerala early Sunday morning. The Ministry of Defense reported that all 24 crew members were rescued.

In that regard, detailed the AP, the vessel sank with 640 containers, including 13 with an unspecified "hazardous cargo" and 12 with calcium carbide.

It also was known to have 84.44 metric tons of diesel fuel and 367.1 metric tons of fuel oil in its tanks.