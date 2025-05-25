Russia and Ukraine swap 303 prisoners of war

Published by Víctor Mendoza 25 de mayo, 2025

(AFP) On Sunday, Russia announced a swap of 303 prisoners of war for the same number of Ukrainian servicemen, marking the third and final phase of a record prisoner exchange between Kiev and Moscow.

"In accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements concluded in Istanbul on May 16, the Russian and Ukrainian sides carried out between May 23 and 25 an exchange following the format of 1,000 people (exchanged) for 1,000 people," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Twelve killed in Ukraine as Zelensky calls for "strong pressure" on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Sunday for increased pressure on Russia to halt its attacks and end the conflict in Ukraine, following a new wave of overnight drone attacks that left at least 12 dead across the country.

"Without really strong pressure on the Russian leadership, this brutality cannot be stopped. Sanctions will certainly help," Zelensky said on social media, calling on the United States, European countries and "all those who seek peace" to show "determination" to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin to "end the war."

Ukraine suffered a massive airstrike early Sunday morning, leaving at least 12 dead, while Ukrainian drones temporarily shut down airports in Moscow just hours before a final prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian emergency services described a "night of terror in the Kiev region" on Sunday in a message on Telegram. "The massive night attack has left four dead and 16 wounded, including three children" in the region.

Ukraine’s Air Force claimed Sunday that it shot down 45 Russian missiles and 266 drones during the latest wave of nighttime shelling that struck “most regions” of the country.