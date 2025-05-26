Trump extends deadline for 50% tariffs on European Union to July 9

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 25 de mayo, 2025

US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that he will extend until July 9 the deadline for the European Union to face 50 percent tariffs, following a phone call he had with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "I received a call today from Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, requesting an extension on the June 1st deadline on the 50% Tariff with respect to Trade and the European Union. I agreed to the extension — July 9, 2025 — It was my privilege to do so. The Commission President said that talks will begin rapidly. Thank you for your attention to this matter!", Trump commented in a publication in his Truth Social account.

The Republican leader reiterated his decision to accede to von der Leyen's request to postpone the original June 1 deadline to reporters, commenting at Morristown Airport in New Jersey, "We had a very nice call and I agreed to move it.". Trump also stressed not only that U.S.-EU trade negotiations continue to move forward, but also that the negotiating teams will "rapidly get together and see if we can work something out."

Words from the European Union

Shortly before Trump's words to journalists, the top European official detailed through a publication on her X account having had a "good call" with the U.S. president, after he threatened the European bloc with imposing tariffs of 50% on them, and assured that she and her teamwould move "quickly" towards a trade agreement with Washington that ends up being beneficial for both parties. "The EU and US share the world’s most consequential and close trade relationship. Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively. To reach a good deal, we would need the time until July 9," wrote the European Commission president, who is in charge of trade policy for the 27-nation bloc.

Donald Trump Truth Social 05.25.25 06:15 PM EST



I received a call today from Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, requesting an extension on the June 1st deadline on the 50% Tariff with respect to Trade and the European Union. I agreed to the extension —… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 25, 2025

For his part, EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič responded to Trump's Truth Social release through a statement in which he noted that while the bloc was "committed to reaching an agreement" with the United States, trade relations must be based "on mutual respect, not threats."