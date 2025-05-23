Trump threatens European Union with 50% tariffs as of June 1

Published by Williams Perdomo 23 de mayo, 2025

President Donald Trump on Friday threatened the European Union with 50% tariffs because of the difficulties the Republican administration has had with countries in the union in reaching a tariff deal.

"Their powerful Trade Barriers, Vat Taxes, ridiculous Corporate Penalties, Non-Monetary Trade Barriers, Monetary Manipulations, unfair and unjustified lawsuits against Americans Companies, and more, have led to a Trade Deficit with the U.S. of more than $250,000,000 a year, a number which is totally unacceptable," Trump said in a message posted on Truth Social.

"I am recommending a straight 50% Tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025," Trump added.