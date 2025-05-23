Voz media US Voz.us
Trump threatens European Union with 50% tariffs as of June 1

The measure would be taken due to difficulties in reaching a tariff agreement with the E.U. No tariffs will be applied if the product is manufactured in the United States.

European Union flag.AFP.

Williams Perdomo
Williams Perdomo

President Donald Trump on Friday threatened the European Union with 50% tariffs because of the difficulties the Republican administration has had with countries in the union in reaching a tariff deal.

"Their powerful Trade Barriers, Vat Taxes, ridiculous Corporate Penalties, Non-Monetary Trade Barriers, Monetary Manipulations, unfair and unjustified lawsuits against Americans Companies, and more, have led to a Trade Deficit with the U.S. of more than $250,000,000 a year, a number which is totally unacceptable,Trump said in a message posted on Truth Social.

"I am recommending a straight 50% Tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025," Trump added.

