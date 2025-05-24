WHO, the latest stage of the political chess game

Published by Williams Perdomo 24 de mayo, 2025

The World Health Organization (WHO) is another arena within the global political chessboard. President Donald Trump has been clear about this, and that is why he has decided to carry out his policy of no longer remaining in the international body.

On the very day of his inauguration, President Donald Trump took the first steps to leave the organization. Although he did not close the door on a return, he demanded concessions such as a greater contribution from the other nations.

The United States still finds itself leaving the organization, followed by Argentina. These steps could be followed by Hungary, its government acknowledged.

Following the United States’ announcement, the WHO reported that it will halve its departments and management team. "There is no alternative but to reduce staffing," explained the organization's secretary general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, while detailing how it will try to weather the departure of its largest contributor.

"The Secretariat has taken a range of measures to curtail costs in travel, procurement, recruitment, early retirement and more," he said. That “more” includes a significant reduction in executive management, cutting it nearly in half from 14 to seven members, as well as a consolidation of departments, down from 76 to 34.

This is a "major structural readjustment" that the secretary general said followed an in-depth analysis of the organization's priorities.The reduction in income, he said, has already affected medical care in at least 70 countries.

The originally presented budget of $5.3 billion will be reduced to $4.2 billion, an amount that the secretary considered "extremely modest." Although 60% of that is assured, according to him, covering what is missing "will be a challenge with the current outlook."

The United States’ exit leaves China as the main contributor (WHO also receives private funding). The multilateral institution's link with China is one of the reasons for the Republicans' criticism, not only because it paid less but also because of the beneficial treatment it received during the pandemic.

China announces transfer of additional $500 million to WHO

The government of China recently announced that it will disburse $500 million to provide the WHO with funds. China's transfer was announced on the same day that the organization ratified its new pandemic plan.



According to China, this disbursement is intended to alleviate the lack of funding following the United States' exit from the grant plan to the international organization.



With this contribution, China increases the amount it donated in the previous period by more than $300 million. The United States, before abandoning funding to the body, donated up to $700 million for the period 2024 and 2025.

A pandemic agreement

Amid the situation, the international agreement on pandemics was adopted this week at the World Health Organization (WHO). The approval of the agreement came after more than three years of intense negotiations.

The practical details of the mechanism will still have to be negotiated over the next two years before the agreement can be ratified. Sixty ratifications are needed, AFP explained, for the treaty to enter into force.

"Governments from all over the world are making their countries, and our interconnected global community, more equitable, healthier and safer from the threats posed by pathogens and viruses of pandemic potential," said Ghebreyesus.

The text was adopted in Geneva at the annual meeting of the organization's member countries. It calls for global coordination in the face of a future pandemic. The resolution on the agreement was approved by 124 votes in favor and none against. Countries that abstained included Iran, Israel, Russia, Italy, Slovakia and Poland.

Slovakia expressed its disagreement with the agreement because it considers that it violates state sovereignty. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico claimed he received a call from the WHO director to change his mind, but reaffirmed his position.

"It violates the principle of the sovereignty of the member states and disproportionately interferes with the area of human rights," Fico maintained in the statement.

Imposition of measures... and vaccines



The WHO agreement not only promises to promote mass vaccination in its member countries but also states that in the event of a pandemic, each pharmaceutical company that agrees to participate in the mechanism will have to provide WHO with "rapid access to a target of 20% of its real-time production of safe vaccines, treatments and diagnostic products," of which a "minimum of 10%" will be donated and the remainder "at an affordable price."

Surveillance as a priority



The treaty also insists on what it terms multisectoral surveillance and the "one health" approach. The pact encourages investment in health systems to ensure that countries have sufficient human resources and strong national regulatory authorities.

"Early detection and control measures at the community level, by strengthening mechanisms and enhancing capacities at the community level, to prevent, detect and notify the relevant authorities of unusual public health events occurring in their territory, in order to facilitate measures for early containment at source," the agreement highlights.

The control of information



The document further details that it was approved "recognizing the importance of building trust and ensuring the timely exchange of information to prevent misinformation, disinformation and stigmatization."

Americans' trust in WHO

Meanwhile, 38% of Americans said the country does not benefit much or at all from WHO membership, according to a survey conducted by Pew Research. In addition, the study explained, "The share who say the U.S. benefits a great deal or a fair amount decreased significantly between 2021 and 2024."