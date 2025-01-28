Trump administration orders health department to immediately suspend its collaboration with WHO

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 27 de enero, 2025

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) received the order to immediately suspend all collaborations with the World Health Organization (WHO). This decision is in response to President Donald Trump's strategy to withdraw the United States from the United Nations agency.

According to reporting by The Associated Press, the CDC's deputy director for Global Health, John Nkengasong, sent a memo Sunday night detailing that all CDC staff were to suspend collaborations with WHO on joint projects, technical groups, focal points and virtual activities. In addition, the memo prohibits CDC employees from conducting visits to WHO offices.

Progress on formal withdrawal from WHO

This step follows the executive order signed by President Donald Trump last week, marking the beginning of the formal process of the U.S. withdrawal from WHO. The decision is based on the organization's mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic, lack of urgent reforms and excessive payments imposed on the United States. Although the withdrawal will not be immediate, as it requires congressional approval and the fulfillment of the country's financial obligations for the current fiscal year, President Trump has assured that this decision aligns with his administration's commitment to prioritizing U.S. interests and sovereignty.

Trump's criticism of unequal financial contribution President Trump has on several occasions expressed his dissatisfaction with WHO, especially in regards to financial contributions. At a recent rally, he mentioned that the United States pays approximately $500 million annually to the organization, while China contributes only $39 million, despite having a much larger population. This disparity reinforces the president's position on the need for reform in the WHO's funding system.

Possibility of reinstatement under conditions

Despite the criticism, Trump suggested that he might be willing to reconsider rejoining WHO. However, he made it clear that any return to the organization would be conditional on the implementation of essential reforms. Trump related that, in a recent conversation, the WHO proposed to him to reduce the annual U.S. contribution from $500 million to just $39 million. However, the president rejected this offer, noting that, while the reduction could be considered a positive step, he was not sure it would be well received. Trump stressed that, while the offer was a step forward, the organization would have to make the necessary changes before a comeback would be considered. "Maybe we would consider doing it again, I don’t know, they have to clean it up a bit," he explained.