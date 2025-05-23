Trump announces "significant" prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Published by Juan Peña 23 de mayo, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday announced a "major" prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia.

"Just finished a great prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine," Trump posted on his social network Truth Social. "Congrats to both sides on this negotiation - could this lead to something great?"

The prisoner of war exchange has taken place and involves a thousand troops, who are returning to their respective sides. This agreement would be a first step after the meeting in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian authorities.

The Istanbul talks were the first direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine since the current stage of the conflict began in 2022.

*Developing News.