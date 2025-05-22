Australia: three dead and some 50,000 people cut off by heavy flooding

Published by Carlos Dominguez 22 de mayo, 2025

Torrential rains flooded vast areas of eastern Australia, with rivers overflowing and roads swallowed by water, leaving at least three dead and 50.000 people isolated.

In just two days, some areas of New South Wales—where Sydney is located—received as much rainfall as they typically get in four months.

Also, following flooding in the Mid North Coast region, located about 250 miles northwest of Sydney, police recovered three bodies from the water.

In several places, the water suddenly rose and forced many people onto the roofs of their homes.

Authorities have dispatched boats, helicopters and drones in an operation to search for other possible victims and rescue isolated inhabitants.

"I have to say that we are bracing for more bad news in the next 24 hours. This natural disaster has been terrible for the community," Chris Minns, the head of the New South Wales regional government, told reporters.

The town of Kempsey, an agricultural center on the banks of the Macleay river, was flooded without residents having time to react, its mayor, Kinnie Ring, told AFP.

The rain was "deafening and horrible," Ring explained. In her township alone there are more than 20,000 people isolated, many of them without access to medicine or supplies.

"We haven't seen a flood like this in quite some time," Ring said.

The regional government chief said the total number of people isolated in New South Wales is approaching 50,000.