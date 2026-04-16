Hunter Biden moves abroad amid legal, financial troubles

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 15 de abril, 2026

Conservative network Fox News revealed Wednesday that Hunter Biden has reportedly moved to another country amid his numerous financial and legal troubles. The media outlet detailed that, during an April 6 court filing related to a civil dispute over unpaid legal fees, numerous details about the current situation of the son of former Democratic president Joe Biden came to light. At the time, his lawyer, Barry Coburn, confirmed Hunter's move by asserting that "Mr. Biden lives abroad. He cannot pay his current lawyers."

The legal filing was delivered in a Washington DC civil court by the law firm Winston & Strawn LLP, which had already represented the former president's son in several high-profile criminal cases, including a felony gun case in Delaware and a tax felony prosecution in California. Despite his alleged move overseas, Biden was recently spotted in the United States, after several photos shared by his sister Ashley Biden showed him spending Easter weekend with relatives in the California town of Santa Ynez.

While the exact country where Biden is reportedly currently residing has not been revealed, Fox News explained that the son of the former Democratic leader had previously mentioned spending time in Cape Town, South Africa, where his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden was born. During a November appearance on The Wide Awake Podcast, Hunter explained, "When all of the political and personal stuff came to an end in the last six months, I had always promised that we would spend some time over here. We're trying to be between Cape Town and the United States, go back and forth." He also praised the South African city, commenting, "I've fallen madly in love with Cape Town. You guys do not know how good you have it here. It’s the most beautiful city in the world."

Biden, who has found himself at the center of controversy in recent years for both his financial and personal problems, was at the center of a new controversy last Thursday after asserting that he would be willing to face President Donald Trump's eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, in a possible cage match. In an Instagram video, the former president's son detailed that the idea came about after being contacted by youtuber Andrew Callaghan, who approached him about the possibility of setting up the fight between Hunter and Trump's two sons as one of the main events on his "Carnival" tour.