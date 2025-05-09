Solar radiation modification: The latest nonsense from climate change 'prophets'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 9 de mayo, 2025

The Agency for Advanced Research and Innovation (ARIA), backed by the U.K. government, said Wednesday it will fund solar radiation modification (SRM) projects worth nearly $80 million as part of the program Exploring Climate Cooling.

These real geoengineering experiments seek to decrease the impact of solar radiation on the planet's surface with the goal of fighting "climate change."

According to The NOAA Science Council, "Solar Radiation Modification (SRM) refers to deliberate, large-scale actions intended to decrease global average surface temperatures by increasing the reflection of sunlight away from the Earth."

What are the projects funded by ARIA?

To increase solar reflection, scientists need to artificially alter the atmosphere, and for this, they have an unusual array of ideas that could pose a great risk to the planet and its ecosystems.

ARIA announced Wednesday that it will fund five projects that could lead to field experiments.

Among the projects are: research on thickening Arctic sea ice to make it more reflective, marine cloud clearing (MCB) and stratospheric aerosol or mineral particle injection (SAI).

The idea is to increase the reflectivity of the atmosphere, clouds or the Earth's surface to lower the global temperature of the planet.

"Outdoor experiments on sea ice thickening could take place as soon as this winter," the BBC reported.

Also, a model-based project for the deployment of mirrors or displays in space will be funded.

As for SAI techniques, it would require new aircraft capable of flying at an altitude of about 12 miles, diffusing sunlight reflecting aerosols such as sulfur, per the BBC.

Solar radiation modification: A lucrative business for climate change 'prophets'

Currently there is no international regulation for geoengineering. For example, Make Sunsets, a company located in San Francisco, is already commercializing "dust clouds" that reflect solar radiation away from Earth.

Make Sunsets claims to have launched 156 "clouds" in exchange for "Cooling Credits."

"hydrogen and sul[f]ur dioxide filled balloon is launched and rises to 12 miles before popping and releasing the gas into the stratosphere. They claim 1 [gram] of this gas offsets one ton of carbon dioxide a year," reported the BBC.

According to the company, these balloons can stay in the sky for six months to three years.

Also, ARIA's announcement was criticized by Professor Raymond Pierrehumbert, of Oxford University: "Solar geoengineering has enormous and troubling implications for global society. The U.K. funding sets a dangerous precedent for other governments to jump on the bandwagon [and] it is the height of folly to open the door to field experiments in the absence of any national or international governance."

Florida passes bill to ban SRM

Several Republicans have expressed concern over geoengineering plans. Last week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, called such experiments "absolute insanity."

On Tuesday, the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, announced his support for two bills passed by the Florida Legislature, aimed at protecting Floridians from unauthorized chemical exposure and atmospheric tampering.

Ron DeSantis celebrated the action on X:

"Florida is not a testing ground for geoengineering. We already do not permit this type of activity, but we are going the next step to ensure it does not happen in this state. As soon as it reaches my desk, I will be signing the recently passed Senate Bill 56 to prohibit the release of chemicals into our skies to alter the weather or atmosphere."