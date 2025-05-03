Published by Joaquín Núñez 2 de mayo, 2025

Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, suffered a major setback in the last election. In addition to failing to win the prime minister's post, he was defeated in his own constituency, leaving him out of Parliament. However, just days after the polls, another conservative MP offered his resignation to ensure that Poilievre would not leave Parliament.

The Conservative leader first won his Carleton seat in 2004, being re-elected for two decades. Last Monday, April 28, he became the first major party leader to lose his seat since 1993, when it fell to Kim Campbell.

Into this context came the surprise announcement by Damien Kurek, who announced that he would vacate his seat with the intention that Poilievre would compete in the special election. At issue is the Battle River-Crowfoot constituency, located northwest of Alberta.

"Pierre Poilievre is the right man for the job"

Kurek made his intentions public through a statement in which he asserted that having Poilievre in Parliament is "the best thing for Canada and the best thing for Battle River-Crowfoot."

"Pierre Poilievre just finished a remarkable national campaign that received the highest vote share since 1988. An unstoppable movement has grown under his leadership, and I know we need Pierre fighting in the House of Commons to hold the Liberal minority government to account," said Kurek.

For his part, Poilievre thanked Kurek for "his commitment to change and reclaiming Canada's promise."

"I will work to earn the trust of the good people of Battle River-Crowfoot, and I will continue to hold the Liberal minority government to account until the next federal election, when we will bring real change to all Canadians," he added.

It is expected that the date of the special election will be announced in the next few days and that Poilievre will have no major problems in winning, since Kurek won re-election with more than 80% of the vote.