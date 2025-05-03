Despite losing his seat in Canada's elections, Pierre Poilievre could return to Parliament in an unexpected way
The Conservative Party leader suffered a heavy defeat in the last election, where Liberal Mark Carney was elected prime minister.
Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, suffered a major setback in the last election. In addition to failing to win the prime minister's post, he was defeated in his own constituency, leaving him out of Parliament. However, just days after the polls, another conservative MP offered his resignation to ensure that Poilievre would not leave Parliament.
The Conservative leader first won his Carleton seat in 2004, being re-elected for two decades. Last Monday, April 28, he became the first major party leader to lose his seat since 1993, when it fell to Kim Campbell.
Into this context came the surprise announcement by Damien Kurek, who announced that he would vacate his seat with the intention that Poilievre would compete in the special election. At issue is the Battle River-Crowfoot constituency, located northwest of Alberta.
"Pierre Poilievre is the right man for the job"
Kurek made his intentions public through a statement in which he asserted that having Poilievre in Parliament is "the best thing for Canada and the best thing for Battle River-Crowfoot."
"Pierre Poilievre just finished a remarkable national campaign that received the highest vote share since 1988. An unstoppable movement has grown under his leadership, and I know we need Pierre fighting in the House of Commons to hold the Liberal minority government to account," said Kurek.
For his part, Poilievre thanked Kurek for "his commitment to change and reclaiming Canada's promise."
It is with humility and appreciation that I have accepted Damien Kurek’s offer to resign his seat in Battle River-Crowfoot so that I can work to earn the support of citizens there to serve them in Parliament.— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) May 2, 2025
Damien’s selfless act to step aside temporarily as a Member of…
"I will work to earn the trust of the good people of Battle River-Crowfoot, and I will continue to hold the Liberal minority government to account until the next federal election, when we will bring real change to all Canadians," he added.
It is expected that the date of the special election will be announced in the next few days and that Poilievre will have no major problems in winning, since Kurek won re-election with more than 80% of the vote.
Mark Carney's victory in Canada
Carney, who worked to run the party to the center after Trudeau's step aside, presented himself to Canadians as a "crisis manager" and leveraged his economic and financial expertise. At the same time, it was the first time the now prime minister-elect had ever run for office of any kind.
The 60-year-old Liberal contrasted sharply with President Trump, particularly with his rhetoric about Canada being the 51st state. As for his potential relationship with his neighbor, Carney insisted on his intention to negotiate while showing himself to be very upset with statements coming out of the White House in recent months.
According to the Canadian system, 172 of the 343 seats in the House of Commons are needed. With the results already in place, the Liberal Party obtained 169, needing very few votes from minority forces to reach the government. On the other hand, the Conservative Party obtained 143 seats and 41.3% in the popular vote, its best historical result in terms of percentage of votes.