Israel: Fires near Jerusalem are ‘under control’

Published by Virginia Martínez 1 de mayo, 2025

(AFP) The fires that ravaged areas near Jerusalem (Israel) for the last two days are finally under control, authorities reported Thursday, although firefighters are still working to put out the last flames.

The fires broke out on the highway between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, forcing police to close off numerous land routes and evacuate thousands of residents.

"The fire is under control," said Shlomi Harush, a fire department official.

"Only a few pockets remain. All teams are still deployed in the affected areas," he added. He warned that there is a risk of the flames resuming due to the strong winds.

Police also announced that all roads were reopened to traffic.

Firefighters continued to work throughout the night to put out the flames. The fire department claimed that 163 teams were still dispatched to the area, supported by 12 aircraft.

In Latrun, approximately 15 miles from Jerusalem, smoke was still visible near a monastery, while firefighters continued to spray water on the embers, according to an AFP reporter.

On Wednesday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had declared a "national emergency" and warned that the fires could reach the city of Jerusalem.

Magen David Adom (the Israeli Red Cross) relief services treated 23 people on Wednesday, mostly for burns and smoke inhalation. Among them were two pregnant women and two babies less than a year old.

Public broadcaster Kan also reported that 17 firefighters were injured.

The Army deployed troops to help the firefighters in Jerusalem and other sectors of central Israel.

Aviation "continues to participate in efforts to extinguish the fire," the military added.

The fire spread rapidly due to high temperatures and strong winds in the country.

On Wednesday night, the Foreign Ministry announced that they were expecting hydrant planes to arrive from France, Romania, Croatia, Italy and Spain.