FBI foils ISIS-inspired New Year's Day terror attack

2 de enero, 2026

The Department of Justice (DOJ) thwarted a potential terrorist attack in North Carolina. As reported by the DOJ, in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina, a man planned to use knives and hammers to carry out a deadly attack during the night of Dec. 31.

The accused is Christian Sturdivant, 18, whose target was a fast food restaurant located in Mint Hill, North Carolina. The young man was arrested and charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, as he had shown online support for the Islamic State (ISIS).

As Russ Ferguson, U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, testified Friday, Sturdivant "was preparing for Jihad and innocent people were going to die." "He was targeting Jews, Christians and LGBTQ individuals," he added.

Authorities preemptively worked with the 18-year-old, who began reading ISIS websites and making content on TikTok before communicating with an undercover Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent, to whom he very specifically shared his plans for Dec. 31.

Subsequently, a search warrant was executed at his residence, where knives and hammers were found hidden under his bed, as well as notes about his plans. Sturdivant was thus arrested on the afternoon of December 31 and currently remains in federal custody. If convicted, the young man could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

The case is under the purview of Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, Robert Gleason, and Justice Department trial attorney for the National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section, Elisa Poteat.

"The accused allegedly wanted to be a soldier for ISIS and made plans to commit a violent attack on New Year’s Eve in support of that terrorist group, but the FBI and our partners put a stop to that," FBI Director, Kash Patel, via a statement.

"It is essential to work closely with our law enforcement partners and to quickly share information about potential threats, as demonstrated in this case. The message from the FBI is clear — anyone who supports ISIS or other terrorist groups cannot hide and will be held accountable in our justice system," he added.

As FBI Special Agent in Charge in Charlotte, James Barnacle, testified Friday, Sturdivant had been on the FBI's radar in 2022. At that time, he communicated on social media with a member of ISIS, who instructed him to dress completely in black, knock on doors of people in the area and attack them with a hammer.