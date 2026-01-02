Washington sanctions four companies for operating in Venezuela's oil sector

Published by Diane Hernández 2 de enero, 2026

Washington sanctioned four international companies this week for operating in Venezuela, in a new escalation of pressure from the government of President Donald Trump against the regime of Nicolás Maduro, the Treasury Department reported.

The companies Aries Global Investment Limited, Corniola Limited, Krape Myrtle Co. Ltd. and Winky International Limited were added to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions list for their involvement in activities linked to the Venezuelan oil industry.

In addition, the U.S. Treasury identified as blocked assets four oil tankers: Della and Valiant, both flagged to Hong Kong; Nord Star, flagged to Panama; and Rosalind, flagged to Guinea.

"These vessels, some of which are part of the shadow fleet serving Venezuela, continue to provide financial resources that fuel Maduro’s illegitimate narco-terrorist regime," the Treasury Department said in an official statement.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said his portfolio will continue to enforce "President Trump's campaign of pressure on Maduro's regime," reiterating Washington's commitment to tightening economic sanctions.

The new measures come a day after the United States announced sanctions related to drone trade between Iran and Venezuela, which included 10 individuals and entities accused of acquiring Iranian-designed drones and attempting to obtain chemicals used in ballistic missiles.

The Venezuelan regime has repeatedly rejected Washington's accusations, including the claim that Maduro leads the so-called Cartel de los Soles, linked to drug trafficking.

As part of this policy, Trump declared a block against sanctioned oil tankers operating to or from Venezuela and ordered an expanded deployment of the U.S. Navy.

According to official data, U.S. forces have carried out at least 30 attacks against vessels suspected of drug trafficking, resulting in more than 100 deaths.