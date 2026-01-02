Ukraine appoints intelligence chief as new head of president's office

Published by Carlos Dominguez 2 de enero, 2026

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday appointed the head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, as the new head of his office, after his top aide resigned in November due to an alleged corruption case.

Now 39, Budanov is widely recognized for his role in multiple complex and high-risk operations against Russia since the start of the invasion in 2022.

"I had a meeting with Kyrylo Budanov and offered him the role of the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," Zelensky said on X.

The appointment comes after the Ukrainian president announced Wednesday that a U.S.-driven deal to end the conflict with the Kremlin is "90%" complete.

"Ukraine needs greater focus on security issues, the development of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine," Zelensky said, asserting that Budanov "has specialized experience in these areas and sufficient strength to deliver results."

Budanov will replace Andriy Yermak, who resigned in November after his home was searched as part of a corruption investigation.

Yermak was long Zelensky's closest ally, though also a controversial figure in Kiev, where his opponents claim he had hoarded power by controlling access to the president and marginalizing critical voices.