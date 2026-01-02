Mamdani begins mayoralty by rescinding Adams' orders supporting Israel

Published by Sabrina Martin 2 de enero, 2026

The newly inaugurated Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, began his tenure with an immediate turnaround in municipal policy by repealing a series of executive orders signed by his predecessor, Eric Adams, including provisions that endorsed Israel and adopted a widely used definition of antisemitism.

Mamdani issued a directive to vacate all executive orders signed by Adams as of Sept. 26, 2024, the date the then-mayor was indicted by a federal grand jury on corruption charges. According to Mamdani, that day marked a watershed moment between local politics and many citizens of New York, an argument he used to justify the blanket rescinding of those measures.

Removal of key orders on Israel

Among the orders rescinded was one that recognized the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, used by governments and international bodies to identify anti-Jewish speech. Another directive limiting municipal agencies to participate in boycotts or divestment campaigns against Israel was also annulled.

Its elimination was interpreted by different sectors as a setback in the city's stance on antisemitism and the relationship with the Jewish State.

Reactions and warnings

The Foreign Ministry of Israel reacted harshly and accused Mamdani of stoking tensions by removing the IHRA definition and lifting boycott restrictions. In a public message, the Israeli Foreign Ministry argued that these decisions do not represent leadership and aggravate an already sensitive climate.

In contrast, the Council on American-Islamic Relations in New York welcomed the reversal of what it called "Israel First" orders and asserted that the IHRA's definition constitutes an attack on free speech, a stance that has been widely challenged by Israel advocates and Jewish organizations.