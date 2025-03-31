France: Marine Le Pen, disqualified and convicted for embezzlement

Published by Santiago Ospital 31 de marzo, 2025

A Paris court convicted Marine Le Pen of misusing public funds to pay employees of her party. The ruling included an immediate disqualification that could thwart her presidential ambitions, which Emmanuel Macron will not be able to run for. The duration of the proscription is still unknown.

"They claim my political death," had assured the deputy, leader of Agrupation Nationale, who left the courtroom before the full sentence was known. The right-wing politician leads the polls for the 2027 presidential elections, with polls such as Ifop's last Sunday giving her between 34% and 37% of the vote.

The electoral participation veto requested by the Prosecutor's Office would thwart her fourth attempt to enter the Elysee: five years long, it would be immediate and would remain in force even in case of appeal. She also asked for five years in prison and a $325,000 fine.

Le Pen was found guilty along with eight other members of her formation, then called the National Front (FN). Some 25 party members were prosecuted for paying money from the European Parliament, the legislative branch of the European Union (EU), to FN employees between 2004 and 2016. The court estimated the damages at $3.13 million, less than the $4.5 million estimated by the parliament itself.

"The objective is to ensure that elected representatives, like all justiciable persons, do not benefit from preferential treatment," assured Bénédicte de Perthuis, president of the court. Le Pen herself, for the moment, has not yet commented.