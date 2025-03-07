US officials are working out the final details for a meeting with their Ukrainian counterparts in Saudi Arabia

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 6 de marzo, 2025

Within a week of the controversial meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. officials are finalizing the last details for a meeting with their Ukrainian counterparts in Saudi Arabia very soon.

On Thursday, Steve Witkoff, special envoy for the Middle East, confirmed that senior Trump administration officials are working to meet with Ukraine next week to approach a cease-fire that would initiate an end to the war with Russia.

"The idea is to get down a framework for a peace agreement and initial cease-fire," Witkoff told reporters outside the White House.

Witkoff would be part of the U.S. delegation along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz should the meeting materialize.

According to Politico, other White House officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that specific details have yet to be defined for the meeting.

This Friday, in a lengthy post on X, Zelensky confirmed the meeting.

"Next Monday, I have a visit planned to Saudi Arabia for a meeting with the Crown Prince. After that, my team will stay in Saudi Arabia to work with our American partners. Ukraine is most interested in peace," Zelenski wrote. "As we told @POTUS, Ukraine is working and will continue to work constructively for a swift and reliable peace."

Today was a very productive day in Brussels for Ukraine and all of Europe at the European Council summit at the leaders’ level. I had good meetings with @eucopresident and @vonderleyen. Met with @EmmanuelMacron, @Bart_DeWever, and @_CStocker on the sidelines of the summit. Also… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 6, 2025

If the meeting materializes, it would be the first time Americans and Ukrainians have met after the tough discussion between Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Zelensky in the Oval Office.

On that occasion, Zelensky wanted to prove a point about Vance, discussing the aid Ukraine has received and the current state of the war.

Trump, who let the two argue for a couple of minutes, finally intervened and sharply questioned Zelensky, asking him for some "respect" for the aid the U.S. provided to Kiev. Days later, the Ukrainian president publicly apologized to Trump and said he was ready to sign the strategic minerals deal.

In fact, after days of public messages and White House criticism of Zelensky, Witkoff stated that another Zelensky visit to Washington could even materialize.

"There is a path back, and President Zelenskyy has demonstrated that he is intent on that good faith path back," he sentenced.

In his address to Congress, Trump praised Zelensky for writing "an important letter" in which he expressed gratitude for U.S. support and promised to "work under President Trump's strong leadership to achieve a lasting peace."