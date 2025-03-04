Zelensky wants to "patch things up" with Trump and calls for lasting peace in Ukraine

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 4 de marzo, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that he hopes to "patch things up" with Donald Trump and collaborate under his leadership to secure lasting peace in Ukraine.

Similarly, Zelensky affirmed his readiness to sign an agreement granting the U.S. access to Ukraine's mineral resources. These remarks mark his first public statements since Trump announced the suspension of military aid to Ukraine.

"My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts," Zelensky posted on X.

"Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it in any time and in any convenient format. We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively," the Ukrainian president added.

He also emphasized his desire to resolve differences with his U.S. counterpart following their heated discussion on Friday.

"Our meeting at the White House on Friday did not go as planned. It is regrettable that it unfolded this way, but it is time to set things right. We hope for constructive cooperation and communication moving forward," Zelensky emphasized.

Zelensky also proposed a truce in the air and at sea as a precondition for peace talks.