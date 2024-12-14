Diplomatic scandal between Argentina and Venezuela: Maduro's regime kidnaps Argentine military officer

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 13 de diciembre, 2024

The regime of Nicolás Maduro has arrested an Argentine military officer. His name is Agustín Nahuel Gallo, and when he decided to visit family in Venezuela he ended up being unexpectedly detained. The Argentine Foreign Ministry demanded the immediate release of Gallo and assured that the country "will not tolerate acts of this nature against its citizens."

The Argentine government stated that Gallo was arrested last Sunday, December 8. According to the information on his case, the Venezuelan regime accuses him of alleged espionage. His family stated that he is being "detained," a situation in which he can legally remain for up to 30 days.

The categorical response of the Argentine government

The Argentine Foreign Ministry demanded the immediate release of the official. Through a communiqué, they pointed out that Argentina "will not tolerate acts of this nature against its citizens and deplores this type of practices that contravene the essential principles of respect for individual freedom and human dignity."

"Argentina will act firmly in all instances and before all international organizations to demand the immediate release of the detained non-commissioned officer," they added.

Regarding the detention, they specified that it had occurred "without any legitimate reason and in open violation of his fundamental rights."

"Every minute you hold him is going to be one more step towards your own end"

Moments later Patricia Bullrich, Minister of Security in Javier Milei's administration, expressed her thoughts on her X account, confirming that Gallo had been "detained by the Chavista regime."

"We demand the immediate release of this Argentine citizen. Maduro, every minute you hold him is going to be one more step towards your own end," she added.

The story of the Argentine military man's family: "We are living a nightmare"

María Gómez, Gallo's wife, spoke to DNews and revealed the nature of his detention. "They took him out of San Antonio del Táchira and took him to Caracas without giving him the right to a phone call. There is no other way to call it: it was a kidnapping," she expressed.

"I never imagined that this could happen to us. We thought that, doing everything legally, there would be no problems. If he were a spy, he would not have crossed the border showing his identity. There are no words to describe the suffering. We did the impossible to be reunited and now we are living a nightmare," she added.

Finally, she stated that since December 8 they have received no information about Gallo's condition. "We don't know if he is well, if he is eating or if they have done anything to him. We hired lawyers, but we only know that he was taken away in a black van," she concluded.