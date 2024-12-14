Diplomatic scandal between Argentina and Venezuela: Maduro's regime kidnaps Argentine military officer
The Argentine government condemned the detention of Agustín Nahuel Gallo, alleging that it was "without any legitimate reason and in open violation of his fundamental rights."
The regime of Nicolás Maduro has arrested an Argentine military officer. His name is Agustín Nahuel Gallo, and when he decided to visit family in Venezuela he ended up being unexpectedly detained. The Argentine Foreign Ministry demanded the immediate release of Gallo and assured that the country "will not tolerate acts of this nature against its citizens."
The Argentine government stated that Gallo was arrested last Sunday, December 8. According to the information on his case, the Venezuelan regime accuses him of alleged espionage. His family stated that he is being "detained," a situation in which he can legally remain for up to 30 days.
The categorical response of the Argentine government
The Argentine Foreign Ministry demanded the immediate release of the official. Through a communiqué, they pointed out that Argentina "will not tolerate acts of this nature against its citizens and deplores this type of practices that contravene the essential principles of respect for individual freedom and human dignity."
"Argentina will act firmly in all instances and before all international organizations to demand the immediate release of the detained non-commissioned officer," they added.
Regarding the detention, they specified that it had occurred "without any legitimate reason and in open violation of his fundamental rights."
Comunicado de la Cancillería Argentina— Cancillería Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Cancilleria_Ar) December 13, 2024
La Cancillería Argentina condena con la máxima firmeza la detención arbitraria e injustificada de un empleado local de la representación diplomática argentina en la República Bolivariana de Venezuela por parte del régimen de Nicolás Maduro.… pic.twitter.com/phNNaNJsrI
"Every minute you hold him is going to be one more step towards your own end"
Moments later Patricia Bullrich, Minister of Security in Javier Milei's administration, expressed her thoughts on her X account, confirming that Gallo had been "detained by the Chavista regime."
"We demand the immediate release of this Argentine citizen. Maduro, every minute you hold him is going to be one more step towards your own end," she added.
Un gendarme argentino cruzó a Venezuela a visitar a su mujer e hija y fue detenido por el régimen chavista.— Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) December 13, 2024
Exigimos la INMEDIATA liberación de este ciudadano argentino. Maduro, cada minuto que lo retengas va a ser un paso más hacia tu propio fin. pic.twitter.com/TisulVGPMp
The story of the Argentine military man's family: "We are living a nightmare"
María Gómez, Gallo's wife, spoke to DNews and revealed the nature of his detention. "They took him out of San Antonio del Táchira and took him to Caracas without giving him the right to a phone call. There is no other way to call it: it was a kidnapping," she expressed.
"I never imagined that this could happen to us. We thought that, doing everything legally, there would be no problems. If he were a spy, he would not have crossed the border showing his identity. There are no words to describe the suffering. We did the impossible to be reunited and now we are living a nightmare," she added.
Finally, she stated that since December 8 they have received no information about Gallo's condition. "We don't know if he is well, if he is eating or if they have done anything to him. We hired lawyers, but we only know that he was taken away in a black van," she concluded.