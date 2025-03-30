Hamas official says disarmament a ‘red line’

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 30 de marzo, 2025

The Hamas terrorist group will not lay down its arms as part of any ceasefire arrangement, one of the terrorist group’s senior officials said during an interview that aired on Saturday.

“As long as the occupation continues, the resistance will retain its weapons. This is a red line we will not cross,” Hamas political bureau deputy chairman Khalil al-Hayya told Al Jazeera.

New truce talks

Hamas has repeatedly rejected calls during ceasefire negotiations for disarmament. Conversely, Israeli officials have insisted that the group must relinquish its arms, pointing to Hamas’s expressed intent to carry out further attacks similar to those committed on Oct. 7, 2023.

Al-Hayya’s remarks come as the terrorist group has signaled willingness to release five hostages as part of a proposed 50-day ceasefire timed with the Islamic Eid al-Fitr holiday.

In response, Israel submitted a counterproposal requesting the release of 10 to 12 live hostages, as well as the return of the bodies of deceased captives. The demand aligns with a framework supported by U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. Talks remain ongoing, with mediators aiming for a breakthrough before the start of Passover.

