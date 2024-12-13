The OAS accuses Chavismo of harassing political refugees with sniper in front of Argentine embassy

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 13 de diciembre, 2024

The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) expressed its strong condemnation of the actions of Nicolás Maduro's regime near the Official Residence of the Argentine Embassy in Caracas. According to the organization, Venezuelan security forces have intensified the harassment of the embassy, including the installation of a sniper in its vicinity.

According to the OAS, Venezuelan security forces have intensified harassment tactics against the diplomatic residence, where six Venezuelan citizens are refugees under asylum. These actions represent a serious threat to the safety of the asylum seekers and a violation of international norms protecting diplomatic missions.

In addition to the sniper, the organization denounced the presence of armed personnel, electricity and water cuts, and the obstruction of food supplies, which puts the lives and well-being of the asylum seekers at serious risk.

The organization described the situation as a "flagrant violation" of international norms guaranteeing diplomatic asylum and the inviolability of diplomatic missions. According to the OAS, the measures imposed by Chavismo represent a severe risk to the life and well-being of the asylum seekers.

"The refusal to grant these safe-conducts not only aggravates the situation of the asylum seekers, but also constitutes a violation of the international obligations assumed by Venezuela," the statement stressed.

International reaction and diplomatic pressure

The situation has mobilized several countries in the region. This Tuesday, a joint declaration signed by Argentina, the United States, Chile and ten other countries was presented to the OAS, demanding the immediate granting of safe-conducts for the asylum seekers. The proposal, led by the representative of Paraguay, Raúl Florentín, was supported by nations such as Canada, Peru and the Dominican Republic.

Argentine Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein appealed to the OAS Permanent Council to act with "firmness and determination" in the face of what he described as an act that defies the fundamental principles of international law.

OAS appeal to the international community

In its communiqué, the OAS reiterated its commitment to the defense of human rights and respect for the right to asylum. In addition, it urged the international community to show solidarity with the asylum seekers and to demand an end to the harassment of the Argentine embassy.

Context of the conflict

Since August, the Argentine Embassy has been under the protection of Brazil following the expulsion of the Argentine diplomats. However, in September, the regime revoked this protection, alleging that the asylum seekers were planning terrorist acts from the headquarters. These accusations have been rejected by the international community, which sees them as a strategy by Chavismo to intensify its repressive control.

The conflict continues to escalate, and diplomatic pressure seeks to avoid an outcome that endangers not only the asylum seekers, but also the fundamental principles of international law.