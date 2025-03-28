UK: Starmer bans sale and possession of ninja swords

Published by Alejandro Baños 28 de marzo, 2025

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a ban on ninja swords, more than a year after pledging to do so. The government's goal is to eliminate crimes committed with bladed weapons, which have reached "epidemic levels."

The measure will go into effect on August 1.

"Confirmed: Ninja swords will be banned by this summer. When we promise action we take it," Starmer confirmed via a social media post.

On January 24, 2024, just months before taking office as prime minister, the Labour leader assured that he would "crack down on sales of these lethal weapons once and for all."

Once the new ban goes into force, anyone found in possession of a ninja sword will face a penalty of up to six years in prison, extendable by an additional two years.