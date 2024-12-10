Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 10 de diciembre, 2024

Just one month away from Jan. 10, the date on which the president of Venezuela will be sworn in, Edmundo González Urrutia, now in exile, is convinced that he will return to his country to take office as president. He emphasized this in an exclusive interview with VOZ.

González Urrutia insists he was the winner of the presidential election in which he faced Nicolás Maduro. The opposition candidate to the Venezuelan dictator has shown at least 80% of the electoral records that show him as the winner of the race, with more than 60% of the vote.

"Let them show the records and prove that Maduro won. We can show the records that support that we won," González Urrutia said.

When asked about the strategy he has to return to Venezuela, he said he is not going to reveal details about his plan. But he did reiterate that Venezuela will be free.

"Strategically, I have not wanted to disclose how [I will return] because that is part of our job, but our intention is to be in Venezuela so that the popular sovereignty and the will of millions of Venezuelans who voted for Edmundo González in the July 28 election are respected. It is a debt that we have and that we want to enforce," said González Urrutia.

In that sense, González Urrutia hopes that the international community will continue to accompany Venezuelans in their yearning to achieve freedom for their country, but especially trusts that the United States will continue to support and promote a political change in Venezuela.

Last month, the United States officially recognized Edmundo González Urrutia as Venezuela's president-elect. This was done so by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who announced the decision on X.

"We expect the United States to continue supporting the democratic process that is beginning in Venezuela and to continue supporting the candidacy for which the majority of Venezuelans voted," said the political leader.

A diplomat by profession, González Urrutia explained that the recent nominations for the State Department indicate that the new Donald Trump administration will make the political situation in Latin America, and especially what is happening in Venezuela, a top priority.

"What I've seen of the integration of the State Department teams makes me think it will be a priority. I've always said that on the U.S. foreign policy agenda, Venezuela was not on the radar. I think that, with the appointment of Marco Rubio, there are circumstances that can give greater attention to the Venezuelan issue," he said.

In this sense, he indicated that with a new government in Venezuela, the migratory crisis in the country, which has already seen 8 million people decide to emigrate, would decrease. Many of these migrants have had the United States as their destination. He did not hesitate to affirm many Venezuelans would return to their country.

"As soon as there is a change of government in Venezuela, there will be a significant number of Venezuelans who will return to the country, where they will be welcomed with open arms and incorporated into the process of the country's economic and social recovery," he said.

In his attempts to achieve the return of democracy in his country, Edmundo González Urrutia has been strongly threatened by the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro.

In fact, the regime assures that if González returns, he will be arrested. Mainly, he has been threatened by Diosdado Cabello Rondón, the dictatorship's No. 2 and minister of the interior. However, the opposition candidate maintained that he is not afraid and that he is focused on achieving freedom for Venezuela.

"I maintain the determination to return to Venezuela. Barking dogs don't bite. So I don't pay attention to that speculation, and I don't waste my time on that," Gonzalez stressed.

Regarding María Corina Machado, he said that he is in constant communication with her and they coordinate the actions they will take. He has offered her to be vice-president of the republic, but in addition describes her as the leader who helped the country to a step towards democracy.

"She is the fundamental leader of this political process we started. She is an extraordinary woman with an enormous capacity for work. I believe that this would be one of the functions that she could perform to perfection," the political leader indicated.

González Urrutia also knows that Venezuelans are going through complex times, with the highest number of political prisoners in the country's recent history. For this reason, he pointed out that one of his priorities will be the release of all those detained for political purposes. But, in addition, he asked Venezuelans to remain hopeful because, in his opinion, the re-institutionalization of Venezuela and the return of democracy will begin.

"Do not lose faith. We are working to to achieve the full recovery of democracy, sooner rather than later," the Venezuelan president-elect said.