Published by Víctor Mendoza 28 de marzo, 2025

U.S. is deploying stealth bombers to the Diego Garcia military base, in a warning to Iran and its rebel allies.

According to satellite images reviewed by The Telegraph, at least three B-2 Spirit bombers have already arrived at the strategic outpost between the United States and the United Kingdom.

The deployment is a message to Iran amid tensions over the country's support for the Houthis and Tehran's reluctance to engage in talks with Trump on nuclear weapons.

Also, The Telegraph explained that recurring Houthi attacks have hampered shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, two key areas for global trade.

Protecting international shipping lanes A military source said the B-2 stealth aircraft had been sent to assist in protecting international sea lanes, although they were unlikely to be involved in air strikes.

The launch pad at Diego Garcia is located in the Chagos Islands, a territory in the Indian Ocean that belongs to Britain, which Keir Starmer plans to return to Mauritius.

"The base provides easy access to vital trade routes across Africa and Asia. Diego Garcia served as a critical logistical hub for UK-US missions to counter Iraqi aggression against Kuwait in 1990-1991, as well as a launchpad for operations against the Taliban and al-Qaeda during the global war on terror in the 2000s," explained The Telegraph.