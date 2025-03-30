UN estimates that at least 20 million people are affected by the earthquake in Burma

Published by Diane Hernández 30 de marzo, 2025

The United Nations (UN) released a report claiming that nearly 20 million people in Burma (Myanmar) were affected in various ways by Friday's devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake. The disaster has left more than 1,700 dead and thousands of buildings collapsed.

The UN humanitarian coordinator in Burma, Marcoluigi Corsi, stated in a video that a third of the affected region’s population—just over 20 million people—are suffering the consequences of the earthquake. This comes as the country grapples with a deep political and economic crisis following the 2021 military coup.

The multilateral organization, along with other NGOs, has documented damage to approximately 1,690 houses, 670 monasteries, 60 schools, and at least three major bridges, all of which collapsed either partially or completely during the disaster.

The report also notes cracks in universities, hospitals, and roads, which have forced the evacuation of millions of people to open spaces or shelters due to safety concerns at these sites.

Land, air, and internet communications have also been severely disrupted, causing significant difficulties for 1.5 million people in the region.

The UN also warned on Saturday of "severe shortages" of medical supplies impacting on-the-ground assistance, emphasizing that relief workers are particularly lacking "trauma kits," blood units, anesthetics, and other essential medicines.

An official assessment puts the numbers at 1,644 dead and 3,408 injured

The latest official toll, released by the junta on Saturday, stands at 1,644 dead and 3,408 injured, primarily in Mandalay city and surrounding areas. However, the toll could be much higher.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake, with its epicenter in the Burmese town of Sagaing, struck on Friday at 06:20 GMT (12:50 in Burma and 13:20 in Thailand), followed a few minutes later by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock, later revised to 6.7. Villagers continued searching for survivors in the rubble on Sunday.

The country's authorities have declared a state of emergency in the six most affected regions.

In addition, the President of the Junta, Min Aung Hlaing, called for international assistance and invited "any country, any organization" to help. Humanitarian agencies warn that Burma is not prepared for a disaster of this magnitude.

The war has decimated Burma's healthcare system, with the ruling military isolated from the rest of the world. The civil conflict has displaced approximately 3.5 million people, according to the United Nations, which had already estimated before the earthquake that 15 million people were at risk of hunger by 2025.