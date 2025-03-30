US agrees to buy 'large number of icebreakers' from Finland after Trump played golf with Finnish president

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 29 de marzo, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Finnish counterpart, Alexander Stubb, held a surprise meeting at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, where the two leaders reached an agreement for the US to purchase a significant number of Finnish icebreaker ships.

According to Trump himself, the two presidents discussed strengthening bilateral relations between their countries after playing a round of golf. The presidents also had breakfast and lunch together.

"I just played a round of golf with Alexander Stubb, president of Finland. He is a very good player, and we won the Men’s Member-Guest Golf Tournament at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach County, with the Legendary Gary Player, Senator Lindsey Graham, and former Congressman and highly successful Television Host, Trey Gowdy," Trump announced on the social network Truth.

Then the U.S. president announced the icebreaker acquisition.

"President Stubb and I look forward to strengthening the partnership between the United States and Finland, and that includes the purchase and development of a large number of badly needed Icebreakers for the U.S., delivering Peace and International Security for our Countries, and the World. President Stubb told me, in the most powerful of words, that the United States is STRONG, and BACK, AGAIN. I AGREE!"

Finland is recognized as the world's leading producer of icebreakers. Approximately 80% of such ships are designed by Finnish companies, and about 60% have been built in Finnish shipyards.

For his part, Stubb uploaded an 'X' photo with Trump on the golf course and emphasized that he spoke with the U.S. president about various issues in foreign policy, including Ukraine.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenski had met with Stubb in Helsinki.