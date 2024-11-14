United States warns about China's Megaport in Peru: "We want safe international trade"

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 14 de noviembre, 2024

Natalia Molano, spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department, expressed the country's concern about the construction of the Chinese megaport in Peru.

Molano assured that the United States promotes transparent and safe international trade. She emphasized that there are concerns about China's investments in terms of security issues.

"It is no secret that the United States has expressed concern about some infrastructure projects coming from China, because in terms of security it is a latent concern. We want international trade to be safe and reliable," Molano stressed in a conversation with Exitosa.

For this reason, she stressed, the United States supports Peru in the creation of the port. She claimed that the U.S. interest lies in ensuring that trade agreements related to the project are carried out under clear criteria.

In September 2024, a report in The Telegraph warned that the port could have a political purpose despite appearing to be a civilian project. It reported that neighbors living near the site have complained about the construction.

"The locals' complaints about the port are insignificant compared to its geopolitical repercussions, including the potential for Chancay to serve as a base for the Chinese navy to project Beijing's growing military power across the Pacific," the media outlet reported.

Molano said that the United States as a trading partner of the countries in the region, in this case Peru, has always sought to contribute to society. She stressed that those efforts are recognized by the citizens of Hispanic countries.

"China may be a trade ally, but they only import raw materials. The United States imports value-added inputs that generate jobs. Here in Peru we will generate 1,000,000 jobs by 2023. U.S. companies have invested $6 billion in Peru, which also creates a lot of jobs and knowledge exchange. And finally, the tourism sector. Peru has a very complete sector that generates a lot of jobs. Americans are coming to Peru in very high numbers. Half a million last year," Molano said in another interview with Canal N.

In addition, Molano emphasized that the difference between the trade agreements that countries in the region make with China and those with the United States is that the approach in terms of human rights.

"They recognize that the United States is a transparent, reliable partner committed to sustainable development. And that's where we find a difference between China and the United States. The United States is, not only with sustainable development, but also with human rights, workers' rights, commitment to the environment. It is a commercial relationship where we see quality results," Molano said.

The project will be inaugurated by Xi Jinping, together with his Peruvian counterpart, Dina Boluarte, on November 14, alongside the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima.

Located 50 miles (80 km) north of the Peruvian capital, the deep-water port (about 18 meters), whose construction began in 2021, will initially have four berths after an investment of $1.3 billion. According to AFP, the final project foresees 15 berths and a total investment of $3.5 billion.

According to calculations by Cosco Shipping Ports, one million containers would arrive in the first year. With 57,000 inhabitants, Chancay will be the first Chinese port in South America.

In 2019, the Chinese group acquired 60% of the Peruvian company in charge of the port, chosen for its strategic location in the center of South America and for the importance of agro-industrial production in Peru.