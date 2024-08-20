Canada: Anti-Israeli statement from major LGBT group causes rift among local progressives

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 20 de agosto, 2024

An anti-Israeli statement issued in early August by Capital Pride in Ottawa, Canada, has sparked a major controversy and a rift among local progressives. In fact, some of the groups that had intended to participate in that organization's events at next year's Pride march, scheduled for May 25, have decided not to do so.

In the statement, Capital Pride expressed concern about the "rising tide of antisemitism and Islamophobia" in Canada, condemned the Oct. 7 massacre, but also expressed its repudiation of the Israeli counteroffensive against the genocidal terrorists in Gaza, describing the actions as Israel as an “endless and brutal campaign” that is causing the death of “innocent Palestinians,” not to mention that Palestinian radical Islamist organizations use civilians as human shields.

The lukewarm condemnation of the Oct. 7 massacre, the worst attack committed against Jews since the Holocaust, demonstrates that for Capital Pride, it was a minor or even justified incident. In fact, the organization also pledged to join the Palestinian National Committee of the antisemitic BDS movement, organize a Queer Arab Exhibition, mention the "ongoing genocide" in some speeches and call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The organizations that decided not to participate in the parade



Capital Pride has been the target of criticism, including from progressive groups, following the release of its statement.

The Liberal Party of Canada, that of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, informed CBC that it will not participate in the events organized by Capital Pride this year.

The political force stressed that despite not participating in the celebrations, it "has a proud history of standing up for 2SLGBTQI+ rights." It added that it will continue "to be unwavering in our fight to build a more equal and inclusive Canada for everyone."

In statements to CBC, Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, who announced last week that he will not attend any Capital Pride events, supported the Liberal Party's decision.

The Public Service Pride Network (PSPN) will also not participate in the events, CBC reported. And in what appears to be a criticism of Capital Pride, the organization stated that it wants "to focus on inclusive, safe and people-cent[e]red events that celebrate our pride in our 2SLGBTQIA+ communities."

Montfor Hospital also decided to withdraw from the list of parade participants, which would have meant its first time participating in the event. The institution noted in a statement that they were looking forward to being present at the march, but "given recent developments" decided to postpone their participation for a later year.

The Council of East Central Catholic Schools (CECCE) has also decided not to march in the parade, claiming that doing so "could send a message contrary to our principles and our unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion."

CBC pointed out that the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, the Public School Board of Eastern Ontario and the University of Ottawa are among the other organizations that decided not to participate in the parade.

Many of the groups that have opted not to participate in the Capital Pride march have decided to hold events of their own.

In addition, Mayor Sutcliffe recently told CBC that while he will not participate in Capital Pride events, he will attend celebrations organized in Ottawa.