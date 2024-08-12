The Pentagon sends a submarine and accelerates the arrival of an aircraft carrier to the Middle East due to the uncertainty of an attack on Israel

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 11 de agosto, 2024

Although Israel and Hamas have been negotiating a cease-fire in recent weeks, the Pentagon remains alert for a possible attack against the Jewish state, which is why it decided to strengthen its presence in the Middle East. Lloyd Austin accelerated the arrival of an aircraft carrier to the region and sent an additional submarine.

Although everything seemed to be heading toward an understanding between the parties, the terrorist group recently announced that it rejected the invitation from the United States, Qatar and Egypt for a final round of negotiations on a cease-fire agreement and the release of hostages in Gaza, scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 15.

"The movement calls on the mediators to present a plan to implement what was agreed by the movement on July 2, 2024, based on Biden's vision and the UN Security Council resolution. The mediators should impose this on the occupation (Israel) instead of pursuing new rounds of negotiations or new proposals that would give cover to the occupation's aggression and grant it more time to continue its genocide against our people," Hamas told Reuters.

In response, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to sail faster into the region. At the same time, he arranged to dispatch an extra submarine.

Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder wrote a statement detailing that Austin spoke with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant. He reiterated the U.S. commitment "to take every possible step to defend Israel and noted the strengthening of U.S. military force posture and capabilities throughout the Middle East in light of escalating regional tensions."