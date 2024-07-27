Hezbollah carries out its bloodiest attack against Israel: At least 12 young people killed and dozens injured

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 27 de julio, 2024

At least 12 young men were killed and as many wounded after a rocket attack by Hezbollah against Israel. Although the Lebanese terrorist group denies responsibility the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claims that the type of weapons are "only used" by Hezbollah.

The event took place on Saturday afternoon in the town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights. According to initial reports, all the fatalities were said to be between 10 and 12 years old, as the rockets were aimed at a soccer field.

As reported by The Times of Israel, "it was the most lethal attack by Hezbollah against northern Israel since fighting began in that area in October."

Residents and rescue teams who intervened described the scenes as a "massacre." A warning alarm supposedly sounded shortly before impact, but it was too short a time for the victims to flee.

"Hezbollah is responsible for the massacre in Majdal Shams"

Daniel Hagari, commander of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), had little doubt about the authorship of the attack.

"A Falaq-1 rocket hit the soccer field here, it is an Iranian rocket, made in Iran, a rocket with a warhead of more than 50 kilograms of explosives," he said at a press conference held shortly after the attack.

"Forensic findings at the scene point to this rocket. The Falaq-1 is only used by the Hezbollah terrorist group, which carried out this attack from Chebaa," he added.

In the same vein expressed Colonel Avichay Adraee, IDF Arabic spokesman, went even further and provided the name and surname of the perpetrator, Ali Muhammad Yahya, who is the commander of a rocket launching site in the Chebaa area in southern Lebanon.

"Despite their attempts to deny it, Hezbollah is responsible for the massacre in Majdal Shams and the killing of children and young men on the soccer field," Adraee said.

"Hezbollah will pay a heavy price"

Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, spoke out on social media about the attack and vowed to make the terrorist group pay.

"Citizens of Israel, like you, I was shocked to see the horrific photos after the murderous attack by Hezbollah in Majdal Shams. Among those killed are young children playing soccer and others. All our hearts are shattered by these images. We embrace the families and the entire Druze community in their difficult hour, which is also our difficult hour," he wrote on his X account.

"I spoke with the sheikh of Wafak Tarif and expressed my deep shock at the murder of children and innocent people at the hands of Hezbollah. The entire nation of Israel sends its deepest condolences to the families of those killed and to the entire Druze community. Israel will not include the murderous attack in its agenda. Hezbollah will pay a high price for this that it has not paid so far," the prime minister continued.