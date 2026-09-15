Signs that save a life: A practical guide to suicide prevention

Published by Barbara Migliore 14 de septiembre, 2026

The signs we mistake for adolescence

Francisco explains that there are changes that, when viewed in isolation, seem like a normal part of growing up. The problem arises when several of them appear together: losing interest in things that once mattered to a child, isolating themselves from those closest to them, sleeping much more than usual or losing sleep entirely, neglecting personal hygiene, seeing a drop in grades or becoming aggressive in a way that goes beyond mere rebellion. Of all these, he singles out one in particular as the most revealing: hopelessness — when a young person loses their desire, enthusiasm and spirit, and no longer wants to participate even in family gatherings.

The risk, says Francisco, is that many parents aren't very involved in their children's day-to-day lives, and when a change occurs, they attribute it to "a phase." The difference is that a rebellious teenager remains sociable, whereas one who also self-isolates and creates distance from those closest to them almost always has something deeper going on.

Truly knowing your child

Francisco explains that, when a case of suicide comes to light, parents almost always say the same thing: they didn't realize it, they didn't notice. He shared the case of a 19-year-old, a good student and a quiet young man, whom his own parents described as "a good boy." No one saw it coming: After an internal struggle he never shared with anyone, he made a decision that cost him his life. Being a quiet child, Francisco insists, doesn't mean they aren't going through something; often it simply means that no one is talking to them.

The home where you can't cry

Francisco paints a familiar scene: a child comes home from school after being bullied, looking to tell Mom or Dad what happened. If the response is "I don't have time," or if a child who comes home sad hears that "men don't cry," the message he receives is that his home isn't a place where he can express how he feels. Those emotions that find no outlet build up, and the most common mistake parents make, says Francisco, is to react out of fear rather than love: controlling, demanding explanations, instead of asking thoughtful questions that encourage the child to open up.

When artificial intelligence replaces parents

Francisco is clear about why today's young people turn so often to artificial intelligence: It listens to them and gives them advice — two things they often don't find at home. He mentions a widely known case — a teenager who sought that kind of listening and validation in a conversation with an AI, with tragic consequences. The point, he says, is not to demonize technology, but to understand that a child will look somewhere to be heard, and that place should be, first and foremost, their own home.

Artificial intelligence: it listens to them and offers advice — two things they often don't find at home. Francisco Robledo

What parents can do today

Francisco sums up his advice in a simple idea: A good intention without a plan of action is just a wish. These are the specific steps he proposes:

Dedicate the first hour after arriving home just for the kids. No cell phones or other distractions. Listen before correcting. There's no need to provide a solution right away; often, it's enough just to be a "listening ear," a safe space. Validate before offering solutions. "I don't agree, but I understand" opens the door more than, "You shouldn't do that." Discipline without scolding for a mistake already made. Dredging up a past mistake only undermines your child's emotional openness. Seek out a community. A support group, extended family or church can lighten the load, especially in single-parent households. Recognize family patterns. Depression and other emotional patterns repeat from generation to generation; recognizing them early allows you to act differently. Intentionally choose your children's environment. Their circle of friends, church or community influences the support system they have outside the home.

Francisco concludes with a personal anecdote: When his son was young, on car rides he would listen to him talk about his life without offering advice — just listening. Today, as an adult, his son still calls him for advice because he found in him "an ear this big." That, he says, is the primary responsibility of a father or mother — and the solution to much of what drives a child toward a crisis today: It lies at home.

If you or someone you know is going through this

If you or someone you care about is having suicidal thoughts or going through a crisis, you are not alone. Call or text 988, the Suicide Prevention and Crisis Line, available 24 hours a day with service in Spanish. Talking is the first step.

Want to listen to the full conversation?

Watch the full episode with Francisco Robledo here

https://cdn.jwplayer.com/previews/H9KOfBJy

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