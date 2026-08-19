Skin care with science and awareness: Everything you need to know about sun protection

Published by Barbara Migliore 19 de agosto, 2026

In this episode of "Vivas y Plenas," Flor Elena Robledo talks with Dr. Orquídea Mejía, a dermatologist, about a fundamental question that affects our daily lives: Are we applying sun protection correctly, or are we just going through the motions without understanding the true risks of solar radiation?

Sun protection is much more than just avoiding a sunburn at the beach; it is a key habit for preventing photoaging, hyperpigmentation and skin cancer. This episode invites us to understand that taking care of our skin health is a daily decision that requires consistency, judgment and knowledge.

Sun protection from a clinical perspective

Dr. Mejía emphasizes that, from an early age, we must educate ourselves about the effects of visible and ultraviolet radiation. Exposure to the sun without proper protection not only affects our appearance but also the skin's internal structure in the long term.

In Dr. Mejía's opinion, incorporating sunscreen into one's daily routine should not be viewed as a luxury or a trend, but rather as a fundamental act of preventive health and responsible self-care.

The science behind radiation and ingredients

The specialist points out that UVA radiation penetrates deep into the dermis, causing premature aging and dark spots, while UVB rays are directly responsible for sunburns. "Skin care doesn't stop when you step into the shade. Blue light from screens and visible radiation also require attention," she explains.

"Skin care doesn't stop when you step into the shade. Blue light from screens and visible radiation also require attention" Orquídea Mejía

Among the most effective products on the market are those containing active ingredients with antioxidant and soothing properties, such as centella asiatica, and pigmented ingredients containing iron oxide, which are essential for blocking visible light and preventing the worsening of conditions like melasma.

How consistency in skincare transformed her professional approach

Before establishing her career in dermatology, Dr. Mejía explored various medical fields until she developed a passion for prevention and skin health. Her interest in the interaction between environmental exposure and the skin's biological response led her to specialize in advanced photoprotection.

During her training, she identified a lack of preventive education among the general public, which motivated her to share rigorous information on the use of topical sunscreens, oral photoprotection and the early detection of skin abnormalities using the ABCDE rule.

A medical approach that promotes health, not just aesthetics

In Dr. Mejía's eyes, good dermatological treatment rivals any clinical specialty in academic rigor and must always be grounded in scientific evidence. Her goal is to educate informed patients who understand the value of prevention.

According to the doctor, the most valuable aspect of a consultation is not merely prescribing a product, but guiding the patient in discovering the specific needs of their skin type to ensure sustainable results over time.

Modern challenges in skin care

Dr. Mejía acknowledges that the habits of today's society present particular challenges: constant exposure to digital screens, urban pollution, misinformation on social media about homemade cosmetic trends or those without clinical backing.

One of the points she emphasizes most is that sunscreen should be reapplied every two to three hours, especially in environments with high sun exposure or when sweating, dispelling the myth that a single application in the morning is sufficient for the entire day.

The influence of daily routine: The silent key

Flor Elena and Dr. Mejía agree that small daily habits can either enhance or ruin skin health. Maintaining a consistent routine of cleansing, moisturizing and sun protection supports a healthy skin barrier, while neglecting these practices or using inappropriate products can accelerate cellular damage.

Both emphasize that a disciplined, established routine not only prevents serious diseases like melanoma but also results in radiant, balanced and healthy skin over the years.

Tinted or untinted sunscreen? Choose based on your needs

Dr. Mejía explains that the choice between a tinted sunscreen and a clear one depends on each patient's skin type and pre-existing conditions.

Both agree that there is no single universal formula: while tinted sunscreens are essential for patients prone to hyperpigmentation, clear or fluid-textured sunscreens may be the best option for oily skin or people who engage in outdoor physical activity.

When misinformation clashes with skin health

Another challenge specialists face is the proliferation of myths about vitamin D absorption and the use of sunscreen. Flor Elena points out how misinformation on the internet often leads people to stop using sunscreen out of fear of vitamin deficiencies or chemical ingredients.

Both agree that the key lies in two things: always consulting with trained healthcare professionals and learning to choose dermatologically tested products backed by reputable studies and laboratories.

Skin cancer prevention: Taking the step to get screened

Dr. Mejía emphasizes the importance of performing regular self-exams of the skin using the ABCDE rule (Asymmetry, Borders, Color, Diameter, and Evolution) to detect any suspicious changes in moles.

Although many people put off seeing a dermatologist due to lack of time or disinterest, the specialist reminds us that early detection is crucial, encouraging patients to schedule annual checkups as a fundamental part of comprehensive health care.

Listen to the full conversation

Watch the full episode with Dr. Orquídea Mejía on our YouTube channel.

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