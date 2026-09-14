Former Democrat Joe Manchin endorses Susan Collins in Maine and distances himself from his former party’s progressive wing

Published by Joaquín Núñez 14 de septiembre, 2026

Joe Manchin endorsed Susan Collins in the Senate race in Maine. Speaking with CNBC, the former Democratic senator from West Virginia — who later became an independent — said that the Republican is "the soul of the Senate." Collins will seek a sixth term in the U.S. Senate in November against Democrat Troy Jackson. This is a key election that could determine control of the Senate.

Currently, Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate. Therefore, Democrats must win at least four seats to regain the majority. Among the key target states are Maine, as well as North Carolina, Ohio, Iowa, Alaska and Texas.

In Maine, Collins will face Jackson, who became the Democratic nominee following the withdrawal of Graham Platner, who withdrew from the race in July. Jackson spent many years in the Maine Legislature and served as president of the state Senate. The Democrat represents the party's most progressive wing, and among her proposals is "Medicare for All" and abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Manchin endorsed Collins in an interview with CNBC. "You lose the Susan Collinses of the Senate, you’re losing the soul of the Senate — basically, a person you can talk to, who wants to do the right thing all of the time," the former senator said.

"Susan is always in there, always in the trenches. And when you need someone to work with, I call Susan. I call Lisa [Murkowski]. I got Mark Warner," he added.

Hours later, Collins thanked Manchin for his support and recalled their time together in the Senate: "Together, we have shown what is possible when Republicans and Democrats work together to find common ground and get things done."

In addition, Manchin was asked about the Senate election in Michigan, where Democrats nominated another proponent of the party's progressive agenda, Abdul El-Sayed. Manchin said he would not approve of El-Sayed becoming a senator. Regarding Mike Rogers, the Republican candidate in that race, he said he was a "good person" and that he would do a "great job" in the Senate.

His endorsement of Collins and praise for Rogers underscore Manchin's growing distance from the more progressive wing of the Democratic Party. The former senator had already ruled out supporting candidates aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

In an interview with Margaret Brennan on CBS, the former senator responded as follows when asked if he would endorse a socialist candidate: "No way, my God, no.” When Brennan asked if he would change his stance if the candidate had some good ideas, Manchin said he would not support the “crazy stuff." "Have you seen their platform?” he asked Brennan.