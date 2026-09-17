Former Arizona Senator, GOP Majority Whip Jon Kyl dies

Former Sen. Majority Whip Jon Kyl, R-Ariz., has died at the age of 84.

His family on Thursday announced the senator's death, Fox News reported.

Kyl was first sworn into the Senate in 1995 and retired in 2013. He returned to the Senate in 2018 after former Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., died.

After receiving a diagnosis of a neurological disease that would produce dementia, Kyl announced in December 2025 he was stepping away from public life.

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