Joe Biden reveals his prostate cancer has spread to his bones and stresses the importance of early detection

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 8 de septiembre, 2026

Former U.S. President Joe Biden released an update on his health in which he detailed the severity of his prostate cancer diagnosis.

In a message on X, the former president explained that by the time doctors identified the disease last spring, the cancer cells had already spread to his bones.

Biden took advantage of September's designation as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month to reflect on the importance of preventive care, noting that the experience took on a personal significance for him and his family this year.

The vital importance of preventive screenings

In his statement, the former president emphasized the decisive difference that timely diagnosis makes for patient survival.

He stressed that when the condition is detected in its early stages, the five-year survival rate is nearly 100 percent, and he urged men to have open conversations with their doctors without delaying their appointments.

Biden noted that medical guidelines recommend beginning average-risk screenings starting at age 50, with periodic checkups every two to four years. He also noted that individuals with a direct family history—such as parents or siblings who have had the disease—should begin screenings at age 45 or earlier.

Biden placed particular emphasis on the African American population, recommending that screenings begin at age 45 due to the high disparity in incidence rates.

He noted that African American men are nearly 70% more likely to develop the disease and have a two- to four-times higher risk of dying from it—a situation he described as unacceptable.

Advances in treatment and gratitude to medical staff

Regarding his clinical progress, Biden expressed his gratitude to the teams of doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals coordinating his care. He stated that the radiation therapy administered last fall worked as planned by his specialists.

The former president stated that he continues to engage in his daily activities of interest, notably writing his memoirs. He concluded his message by appealing to faith and encouraging families to ask the necessary questions during medical appointments to prevent serious complications and save lives.