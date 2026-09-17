Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de septiembre, 2026

The White House commemorated the 239th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution with a message from President Donald Trump, who reaffirmed his Administration's commitment to the country's founding values and the vision of its forefathers to build a just, prosperous, and free nation.

"Over two centuries later, we remain more committed than ever to protecting and cherishing the fundamental values of America and the vision of our forefathers for a just, prosperous, and free Nation," Trump stated in the proclamation released on September 16.

The president recalled that on Sept. 17, 1787, the Founding Fathers gathered at Independence Hall to sign the Constitution, a document that established the principles of the rule of law, the separation of powers and federalism as the pillars of the Republic.

Trump highlights fundamental rights

In his message, the U.S. president highlighted rights such as freedom of speech, religious freedom, equality before the law and the rights protected by the Second Amendment.

Trump stated that these rights entail responsibilities and emphasized love of country, the defense of freedom, and respect for the rule of law as obligations of U.S. citizens.

The president also warned of what he described as a threat to these values, referring to the rise in anti-American rhetoric from communists and left-wing radicals.

In this context, he contrasted constitutional principles with socialism and communism, which he attributed with consequences such as poverty, persecution and ruin.

Trump administration reaffirms its constitutional agenda

Trump asserted that, under his leadership, his administration has put an end to the weaponization of the government and is restoring constitutional principles.

The president noted that, upon returning to office, he signed an executive order to reverse what he described as a systematic campaign of fear, intimidation and judicial persecution by the previous administration, with the aim of ensuring that citizens are not persecuted for their beliefs.

He also stated that his government is rebuilding the economy on the principles of individual and economic freedom, as well as restoring truth in the teaching of American history.

On educational and cultural matters, he maintained that his administration is eliminating divisive ideologies from national institutions and museums, preserving monuments, and encouraging students to respect the country's history, heroes and flag.

"Under my leadership, the Constitution of the United States and the values it enshrines will always be preserved, protected, and defended as the supreme law of the land, and we will keep the Federal Government limited in its reach, honest in its conduct, and answerable only to the people it serves," Trump said.