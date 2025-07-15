New Jersey declares state of emergency due to flash flooding following cold front

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 15 de julio, 2025

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Monday declared a state of emergency due to flash flooding in the state, urging residents to stay off the roads. The flooding has been caused by a slow-moving cold front approaching the East Coast, which has caused heavy rains in major cities along the I-95 corridor. Authorities have issued a risk level of 4 out of 4 for flash flooding in the Northeast and much of the Mid-Atlantic, covering cities such as Philadelphia; Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.

Various media outlets have reported flooded subway stations, dangerous road conditions throughout the tri-state area and even water rescues. Major airports in the Northeast reported that many of their flights were delayed by ground stops, while several commuter trains, including Grand Central's Metro North, N.J. Transit and the New York subway, faced service suspensions or extreme delays.

New York authorities reported that the state experienced its second wettest hour on record, with 2.07 inches of rain, a record only surpassed by the 3.47 inches that fell during the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Similarly, authorities in North Carolina and Pennsylvania reported that there is an elevated threat of flash flooding in both states. Likewise, authorities in Maryland and Virginia explained that moisture levels are so high that several storms could produce rainfall rates in excess of 3 inches per hour.