ICE arrested two important members of the MS-13 terrorist group in Omaha

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 9 de julio, 2025

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported Wednesday that its officials arrested a "high-ranking member of the violent MS-13 gang" in Omaha, who they further detailed as one of the most wanted criminals in El Salvador. The agency also indicated that the subject is a Salvadoran national and one of the main leaders of the terrorist organization, which is one of the most feared in Latin America due to its level of violence. ICE explained that the identity of the man is being withheld, as he continues to be part of an ongoing investigation.

In a statement, the agency indicated that the individual is wanted in the Central American country for the aggravated homicide of five people, and is also facing charges of deprivation of liberty, membership in a terrorist organization and attempted aggravated homicide. ICE reported that it also arrested another man who was with him, identified as "a criminal alien, known MS-13 gang member and foreign terrorist," named Rene Saul Escobar Ochoa, 30. The agency explained that the subject was accused of ordering other MS-13 members to commit numerous crimes, including drug trafficking, kidnapping, extortion and multiple homicides.

The subjects were illegal immigrants

As detailed by ICE, both subjects were in the country illegally and were arrested without putting up resistance. "They had taken up residence in the Omaha area, where they posed a serious threat to the safety of the local community," the agency said in the statement, adding that both members of the terrorist group will face justice and pay for their crimes.

The arrests of the Salvadoran subjects come two weeks after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported that they were looking for several illegal immigrant gang members who had been committing different types of crimes in the area. The warning came just days after authorities arrested a member of the Venezuelan terrorist group Tren de Aragua in the city of Bellevue.