Federal authorities arrested 264 criminals in New Jersey

Alina Habba, speaks after being sworn in as US Attorney General for New Jersey, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.AFP

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 5 de julio, 2025

The New York Post reported Saturday that US federal authorities arrested in New Jersey 264 criminals who were being sought throughout that state as part of an ongoing operation dubbed "Apex Hammer," in which numerous suspects wanted for numerous crimes such as child sex crimes, robbery and homicide were captured. The media outlet detailed that, among those arrested were 95 members of several of the most dangerous gangs operating in the state - including dozens wanted for serious sex crimes - and seven homicide suspects.

In a statement, Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba and U.S. Marshal Juan Mattos Jr. explained that the collaboration between federal, local and state authorities represented "a great success in the fight against violent crime and the restoration of public safety".

Illegal immigrants detained in the operation

As detailed by the Post, at least two of the suspects would be illegal immigrants. One of them is Guatemalan Lorenzo Benitez, 54, who, according to authorities, had previously been arrested on June 4 in Plainfield, and faces numerous sexual assault charges in Keansburg. The other illegal immigrant would be the Honduran Darlin Franco-Guzman, 25, who was wanted in Baltimore County, Maryland, for attempted sexual assault against a 12-year-old girl and robbery, being arrested by authorities last June 10 in the city of Trenton.

According to the newspaper, the detainees had accumulated, together, 2,625 previous arrests, representing an average of 10 arrests per person. Likewise, authorities explained that agents went on to confiscate 14 illegal firearms during the entire operation, adding that the suspects currently on the run would be facing numerous charges for crimes including: kidnapping, murder in drive-by shootings, and even sexual assault.