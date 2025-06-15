FBI offers $50,000 reward for information on suspect in shooting of Minnesota lawmakers

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 14 de junio, 2025

The FBI announced Saturday it was offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Vance Luther Boelter, who is the principal suspect in the shootings of Minnesota Democratic lawmakers Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman. The agency's announcement is part of its search operation to capture the 57-year-old, who, the New York Post reported, "was twice appointed to jobs by Democratic governors, serving on the Workforce Development Council in 2016 under then-Gov. Mark Dayton, and appointed by Walz in 2019 to serve a four-year stint on the Workforce Development Board, documents show." While Hoffman and his wife are stable following the shooting, both Hortman and her husband were killed.

"Anyone with information about these shootings or Boelter’s location should call the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) tip line at 877-996-6222 or email bca.tips@state.mn.us. The public is asked to call 911 immediately if they see Boelter. Do not approach him. The FBI, BCA, Brooklyn Park Police Department and Champlin Police Department along with other local and state law enforcement officials continue searching for Boelter," the statement said.

Trump condemned the shooting

The attack on the two Democratic leaders fwas condemned by both parties, with the U.S. president Donald Trump assuring in a statement that "Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!".

Likewise, Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune commented, "Horrified at the events unfolding in Minnesota. Kimberley and I are praying for the loved ones of the state lawmaker and her husband who were assassinated and the state senator and his wife who were also injured in this assassination attempt.