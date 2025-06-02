The FBI identified an illegal Egyptian immigrant as a suspect in the terrorist attack on pro-Israel protesters in Colorado

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 1 de junio, 2025

On Sunday, the FBI night charged a 45-year-old Egyptian illegal immigrant named Mohamed Sabry Soliman with being the person who perpetrated the terrorist attack perpetrated this Saturday afternoon in Boulder, Colorado, where several pro-Israel demonstrators were set on fire, leaving six people between 67 and 88 years old seriously injured and taken to nearby hospitals. According to both the bureau and the Boulder Police Department (BPD), Soliman was arrested at the scene of the crime without resisting.

In a statement, FBI Assistant Director Dan Bongino commented that the bureau was investigating the attack as an act of "ideologically motivated violence," based not only on initial information but also on evidence and numerous witness testimonies. For his part, FBI Special Agent Marc McCullough detailed in a press conference that the agency was able to determine, based on preliminary facts, that Soliman had carried out a "targeted attack" which was being officially investigated as an act of terrorism. McCullough explained that while the FBI had not found any evidence linking Soliman to a broader network yet, the agency and its partners would conduct a thorough investigation.

The only suspect

At the same press conference, BPD police chief Steve Redfearn told reporters that the police force believes Soliman, who was shouting pro-Palestinian slogans during the attack, is the only suspect in the absence of evidence about others involved.

For its part, the conservative network Fox News revealed that two agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that Soliman is an illegal immigrant from Egypt, adding that his arrival in the country took place during the administration of former President Joe Biden, in which he obtained a tourist visa and then stayed illegally after it expired. The agents, who disclosed this information on condition of anonymity, explained that Soliman received a work permit after his visa expired, but that this also expired on March 28.