Antisemitic attack in Boulder, Colorado: a man is arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at a demonstration for Israeli hostages

1 de junio, 2025

A targeted attack stopped a peaceful demonstration in Boulder, Colorado, Sunday afternoon when a shirtless man threw Molotov cocktails at participants in a walk in solidarity with Israeli hostages held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

According to various reports, at least one woman suffered severe burns after being hit by fire, and several people were injured by the attack. Authorities have not yet confirmed exact details.

🚨 #BREAKING: An attack has just occurred on a pro-Israel protest in Boulder, Colorado



Initial reports suggest Molotov cocktails were used, and there are multiple casualties, including children.



Video from the scene shows fires burning.



MASSIVE response currently underway



🎥… pic.twitter.com/pRPXplLB18 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 1, 2025

The attack occurred near the Pearl Street Mall, a fairly busy pedestrian area of the city, where the weekly activity organized by the Run For Their Lives group was taking place. Miri Kornfeld, one of the organizers, spoke to the press and reported that the attacker was waiting for the peaceful demonstrators in front of the courthouse with bottles in his hand and a clearly violent attitude. As the participants passed by, the man, who is already in custody, launched the improvised explosives, hitting about five people and causing one of them to have to roll on the ground to extinguish the flames.

Witnesses reported to CBS Colorado that the aggressor acted in a premeditated manner and approached the group of protesters with the clear intention of attacking and harming them. Some photographs and videos on social networks show a man with no shirt, sunglasses, and two bottles in his hands with a transparent liquid moments before the attack. Later, this unidentified suspect was arrested by local police at the scene.

More video of the terrorist in Boulder Colorado who attacked a pro-Israel event that was bringing awareness of American and Israeli hostages being held by Hamas. pic.twitter.com/Tg81w1lMhp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 1, 2025

Following the attack, FBI director Kash Patel said on social media that the explosives throw was a "targeted terror attack" and confirmed that federal agents were already on the scene along with Boulder law enforcement.

We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available. @FBI — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 1, 2025

However, Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn subtly contradicted Patel's version, stating that it is still too early to establish a motive and urging caution before using the term "terrorist."

"It would be irresponsible for me to speculate on motive this early on," he told a news conference.

NOW - Boulder Police Chief: "We're not calling it a terror attack at this point," "would be irresponsible" and "way too early to speculate motive." pic.twitter.com/0Bsal5YFbQ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 1, 2025

Colorado Governor Jared Polis also spoke out after the attack, strongly condemning the event.

"Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable," he said in a statement.

Some senior federal government officials, such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, also weighed in on the situation, calling the attack a targeted terrorist act.

"We're united in prayer for the victims of a targeted terror attack this afternoon in Boulder. Terror has no place in our great country," Rubio said.

We're united in prayer for the victims of a targeted terror attack this afternoon in Boulder.



Terror has no place in our great country. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) June 1, 2025

The walk, which had begun at 1 p.m. local time, traveled along Pearl Street with a planned stop in front of the courthouse to record a video in support of the families of the Israeli hostages. The Run For Their Lives organization explained that this was a peaceful, non-political activity.

As the case continues to unfold, the police asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues and more information about what happened is confirmed.