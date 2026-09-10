Anthropic blocks accounts of several scientists after detecting research with potential to develop biological weapons

Published by Williams Perdomo 10 de septiembre, 2026

Anthropic reported Thursday that it detected and blocked accounts linked to scientists who used its Claude artificial intelligence model in research that could support the development of biological weapons.

The company cited five cases of potential misuse of its models in biological research. Among them, it identified work on viral adaptation, gain-of-function research, and the computational redesign of toxins. Anthropic clarified that it is not claiming the scientists involved intended to cause harm.

In one of the cases, detected in May 2026, a security system blocked a request to use Claude in drafting a funding proposal for gain-of-function research on the chikungunya virus, focusing on its transmissibility and ability to evade the immune system.