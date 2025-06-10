Spain: Drug agency warns of risk of sudden blindness from Ozempic

Published by Alejandro Baños 10 de junio, 2025

The Spanish Agency of Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), an agency under the Spanish Ministry of Health, warned about the risks that exist of suffering from non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NOIANA), commonly known as sudden blindness, from consuming drugs to treat type 2 diabetes or obesity such as, for example, Ozempic.

Through a statement, the AEMPS reported that, after conducting several studies, it found evidence that there is "an increased risk of developing sudden blindness," "potentially affecting one in every 10,000 patients" treated with these antidiabetic drugs.

"During this review, data from clinical and preclinical trials, reports of suspected adverse reactions and scientific literature were evaluated, concluding that treatment with semaglutide [antidiabetic drug] is associated with a risk of developing this condition," the Spanish agency said.

Other drugs referred to by the AEMPS are Rybelsus and Wegovy, also used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Interestingly, a year ago, five scientists from the United States, Canada and Denmark, whose studies led to drugs to combat diabetes and obesity such as Ozempic, were awarded the Princess of Asturias Award for Scientific Research, one of the most prestigious awards in Spain and the world.

In recent years, the consumption of drugs such as Ozempic has skyrocketed, but not only to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity. It has also been used by people looking to lose weight who do not have a severe clinical condition. As a result, more and more Americans want to be prescribed the drug for weight loss.