AOC misused about $19k in campaign funds on ketamine-therapy for ‘personal use,' says complaint

Published by Nicholas Ballasy - Just The News 29 de marzo, 2026

A government watchdog group has filed a complaint alleging that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., improperly used campaign funds for personal expenses, which raises potential concerns about compliance with federal election law and House ethics rules.

The complaint was submitted Friday to the National Legal and Policy Center and the Federal Election Commission and the Office of Congressional Conduct.

It calls for an investigation into nearly $19,000 in campaign expenditures reported by Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign committee.

According to the filing, the payments were made to Boston-based physician Dr. Brian Boyle and were described in campaign disclosures as “leadership training and consulting.” The complaint questions whether those descriptions were accurate and whether the expenses were permissible under campaign finance regulations.

The watchdog group is asking authorities to determine whether the reported expenditures were improperly classified or constituted personal use of campaign funds, which is prohibited under federal law. Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign and its treasurer, Frank Llewellyn, are also named in the complaint.

No findings have been made, and the allegations have not been independently verified.

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