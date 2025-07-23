Reunion in Brazil: Saúl signs with Filipe Luís' Flamengo

Published by Juan Carlos Téllez 23 de julio, 2025

Spanish midfielder Saúl Ñíguez will play in Brazil with Flamengo, coached by Filipe Luís, with whom he already coincided in the Atlético de Madrid during the Mengão coach's time as a player, the Rio de Janeiro club confirmed on Tuesday.

Formed in Atleti's youth ranks, Saúl won in the ranks of the colchonero team along with Filipe Luís the Europa League trophies of the 2011-2012 and 2017-2018 seasons, as well as the European Super Cup in 2018, with an anthological goal against Real Madrid. They also conquered TheSpanish LLeague 2013-2014 and the Copa del Rey in the 2012-2013 campaign.

"He will comply with medical examinations on Wednesday morning" and "will meet with Flamengo's sporting director, José Boto," the Carioca team reported.

Saul, who according to Brazilian press reports will sign a three-year contract, arrived in Rio on Tuesday afternoon, greeted by a group of Torcedores at the airport. He made no statements.

The 30-year-old midfielder has played with Atletico, Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla in Spain and Chelsea in England.

With the Spanish national team, Saúl has 19 appearances and three goals scored. He was part of La Roja's squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, although he did not have minutes on the field.

Filipe Luís is not the only old acquaintance of the midfielder, as he also coincided with the Italian-Brazilian midfielder Jorginho, one of the new red-and-black signings, during his time at Chelsea.

Saúl's arrival coincides with the departure of Brazilian international Gerson, who joined Zenit St. Petersburg earlier this month.

Fla, Brazil's most popular club, is fighting for the league lead with Cruzeiro and will face Internacional de Porto Alegre in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores in August.